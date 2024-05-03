New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,959 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Assurant worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.74. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.45 and a one year high of $189.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

