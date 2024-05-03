NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $858.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $865.39 and its 200-day moving average is $646.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $272.40 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

