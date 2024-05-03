NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Lowered to C$13.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NXE. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

TSE NXE opened at C$11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.65. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.91 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

