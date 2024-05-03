Nicole S. White Sells 1,255 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) insider Nicole S. White sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $15,951.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,547.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $12.81 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMB. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

