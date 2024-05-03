NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $37.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NMIH stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. NMI has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NMI by 14.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 588.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in NMI by 47.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

