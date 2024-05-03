NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NMIH opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. NMI has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

