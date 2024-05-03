Norden Group LLC Decreases Stake in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Norden Group LLC reduced its holdings in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FinWise Bancorp worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in FinWise Bancorp by 195.6% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

