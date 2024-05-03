Norden Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $76.95 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

