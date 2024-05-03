Norden Group LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 66.8% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

AGNC opened at $9.30 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

