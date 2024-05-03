Norden Group LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

