Norden Group LLC Sells 10,607 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Augmedix by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Augmedix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Augmedix Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX opened at $2.66 on Friday. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 308.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Augmedix

In other Augmedix news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,323 shares of company stock worth $1,005,527. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

