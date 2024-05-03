Norden Group LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Norden Group LLC decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

