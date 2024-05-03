Norden Group LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MAX opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

