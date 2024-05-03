Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

