Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $394.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

