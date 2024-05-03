Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $503.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.38.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 428.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $474.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.80 and a 200-day moving average of $465.95. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

