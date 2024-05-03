Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $503.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.38.
Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 428.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northrop Grumman Trading Down 2.4 %
NOC stock opened at $474.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.80 and a 200-day moving average of $465.95. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 52.31%.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
