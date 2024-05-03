Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,568,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE NVS opened at $97.34 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

