NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Performance

NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.