NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
