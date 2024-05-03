Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NU by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NU by 4.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. NU has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

