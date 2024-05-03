Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of NU opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. NU has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
