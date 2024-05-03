Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 3,499 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 1,387 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $16,699.48.

On Friday, February 16th, Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $12.73 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

