NuScale Power Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuScale Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for NuScale Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NuScale Power’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

SMR opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.98. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

