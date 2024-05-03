NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2027 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $6.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $22.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $858.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a one year low of $272.40 and a one year high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $865.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $14,718,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

