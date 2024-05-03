NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

NXPI opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.