NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.58 and its 200-day moving average is $221.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.