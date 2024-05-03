NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $280.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

