NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $260.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.15. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 915,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $183,105,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

