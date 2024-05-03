O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $62,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

