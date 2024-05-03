Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

