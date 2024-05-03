Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Oatly Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Stock Up 3.4 %

OTLY stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

