Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $4.14. Ocado Group shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands.
Ocado Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
