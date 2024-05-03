OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $18.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

OCFC opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $176,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

