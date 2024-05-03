Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Cyrus Harmon Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,301.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

OLMA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 534,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OLMA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.