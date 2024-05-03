Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 508,327 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OHI opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.