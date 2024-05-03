OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $60.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of OMF opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

