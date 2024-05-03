OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.64. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 53,968 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 125.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

