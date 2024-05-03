Oppenheimer Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

