Oppenheimer Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $295.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.15. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

