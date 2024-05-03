O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $109,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,006.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,094.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,018.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

