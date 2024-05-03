Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 58,321 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 999,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 376,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 88.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $19.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

