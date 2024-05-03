Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Orion in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

NYSE OEC opened at $24.24 on Friday. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

