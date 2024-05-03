Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.19. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

Orvana Minerals Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.40 million for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.