PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

