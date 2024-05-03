Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on PK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

