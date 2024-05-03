Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Get Parsons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parsons

Parsons Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSN opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 429.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 276.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 105,812 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.