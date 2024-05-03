Patricia Eby Acquires 5,000 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) Director Patricia Eby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RVSB opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

