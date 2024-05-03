Paul Alderman Linton Sells 16,552 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Alderman Linton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

