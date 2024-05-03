Paul Alderman Linton Sells 16,552 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Alderman Linton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00.
FTI Consulting Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FTI Consulting
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.