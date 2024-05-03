Paul Hodges Buys 75,000 Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hodges bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($39,567.89).

Paul Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Hodges bought 220,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($116,065.82).

On Friday, February 9th, Paul Hodges bought 1,000,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £310,000 ($389,398.32).

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of WPHO stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.28. The company has a market cap of £34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Windar Photonics PLC has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.65).

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

