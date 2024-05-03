PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PYPL opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

