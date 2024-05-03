PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

