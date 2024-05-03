PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $75.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PYPL opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

